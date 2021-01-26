Gov. Abbott in San Antonio for listening session on Texas economy, construction industry

Governor Greg Abbott says he is meeting with small business leaders and construction workers on how Texas can be more supportive in the wake of COVID-19.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott is holding a listening session on the Texas economy and how the state can better support small businesses and workers.

Afterwards, he will hold a brief press conference around 12:15 p.m.

You can view it live below:

Governor Abbott is meeting with construction workers, small business leaders and advocates "to ensure a more prosperous future for the state of Texas" in the wake of COVID-19.

The listening session participants include:

Blaine Beckman - President, Associated General Contractors San Antonio

Chase Botkin - Superintendent, Myers Concrete

James Christi - Senior Superintendent, Stellar

Frank Fuentes - Chairman, Hispanic Contractors Association

Leo Gomez - President & CEO, Brooks

Tony Ortiz - Foreman, Faith Technologies

Patrick Richardson - Owner, Silo

Annie Spilman - Texas State Director, National Federation of Independent Business

Joshua Surface - Project Manager, J3 Company

David Weaver - Assistant Superintendent, Stellar

Mario Valdez - General Superintendent, J3 Company

Stanislas Vilgrain - Founder & Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cuisine Solutions