Governor Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy after harsh freeze

In letters to Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick, Gov. Abbott details his complaints.

TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy, accusing them of being unprepared for the harsh winter weather system that occurred last week.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Gov. Abbott sent letters to both Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick.

These letters asked both respective agencies to investigate Atmos Energy for failing to supply natural gas services to residents in North and Central Texas.

Gov. Abbott believes other sections of Texas infrastructure prepared for the freeze accordingly, while Atmos Energy did nothing.

"Leading up to, and during the winter event, State of Texas agencies worked around the clock to mobilize resources and assist utilities in anyway possible."

"At no time did Atmos Energy request assistance. Atmos’ conduct is unacceptable and concrete action must be taken... to ensure it is not repeated the next time that winter weather engulfs our state."

Gov. Abbott asks that these investigations be taken care of quickly as we are still in the early weeks of winter and he wants customers to have a reliable source of energy.

To read the entire letter to Ken Paxton, visit here.

To read the entire letter to Christi Craddick, visit here.