Texas State Sen. Gutierrez introduces more gun safety legislation

The new bills focus on "banning kid-killer bullets, ensuring safe gun storage and closing gun show loopholes," according to a release from Gutierrez's office.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, State Sen. Roland Gutierrez proposed more legislation aimed at reducing gun deaths.

Gutierrez spoke at the Capitol on Tuesday afternoon alongside family members of Robb Elementary School shooting victims. This is Gutierrez's fourth set of bills filed in response to the tragic school shooting in Uvalde that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.

Tuesday's bills included the following:

Senate Bill 1737: would make expanding and fragmenting bullets illegal

Senate Bill 1736: would require that gun show vendors and promoters conduct background checks before completing the sale of any gun, with exceptions for firearm sales to peace officers and those who are licensed to carry. Gun show owners would also be required to maintain sales records, and promoters would be required to provide notice of the gun show to local law enforcement a month in advance

Senate Bill 1740: would require guns and ammo in a vehicle to be stored in a locking container, hidden from plain site; would also make storing unsecured guns or ammunitions in an unattended car or boat a misdemeanor; would require sign postings for firearms dealers

Senate Bill 1738: would require any law enforcement officer in a child-involved shooting to be immediately placed under administrative leave/suspension; would also trigger an automatic independent law enforcement investigation and would make it so that the officer may be terminated, suspended or disciplined if use of force was unjustified or the officer failed to intervene to prevent the child's death

Senate Bill 1739: would make it so that anyone convicted of murdering students or employees at schools would face life without parole

Throughout this legislative session, Gutierrez has announced several other bills filed in response to the Uvalde shooting.

On Jan. 24 – eight months to the day since the Uvalde shooting – Gutierrez announced several filed bills and resolutions aimed at increasing accountability.

Among those were a bill that would allow anyone injured in the Uvalde shooting to sue the State of Texas and any of its agencies. Another would end qualified immunity for peace officers, which would allow individuals harmed by officers' actions to hold them liable for damages.

Another resolution would urge the U.S. Congress to repeal a law that shields gun manufacturers and distributors from liability. Another bill would create a permanent compensation fund for victims of school violence.

In early February, Gutierrez announced his second round of bills, which aim to increase school safety, improve emergency response protocols between state and local public safety utilities, fix radio interoperability in rural counties and create a monument to mass shooting victims in the Texas State Cemetery.

A week later, Gutierrez announced his third round of bills to address purchasing age requirements, a bulk ammunition database and the safekeeping of firearms.

Gutierrez said Tuesday's press conference is likely the last in regard to sharing gun legislation filed this session. The state senator said his goal was 21 bills for the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary School.