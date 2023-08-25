Houston picked to host the 2028 Republican National Convention

The announcement was made Friday morning from Milwaukee. It’ll be the second time Houston has hosted the RNC.

HOUSTON — The 2028 Republican National Convention is coming back to Houston

The Republican Party announced Houston as the host city Friday morning from their meetings in Milwaukee. According to Houston First, Houston beat out Miami and Nashville to land the convention.

Houston First said the convention is expected to bring around 50,000 people to the city and that Toyota Center and the George R. Brown Convention Center will be the venues.

The only other time the Republican National Convention was in Houston, it was hosted in the Astrodome. The party nominated incumbent George H.W. Bush, who lost the White House bid to Democrat Bill Clinton.

Houston has also hosted a Democratic National Convention. That was back in 1928 when the party nominated Al Smith, who was defeated by Republican Herbert Hoover.