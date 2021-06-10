Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke to host town hall in Brenham on Monday

The former senate and presidential candidate has been traveling across the state as rumors of a gubernatorial campaign grow

BRENHAM, Texas — Former United States Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke is hosting a town hall Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Ollie Finke Pavilion at Fireman's Park in Brenham.

O'Rourke's stop marks several spots across Texas where he is covering the issue of voting rights. He continues to criticize Senate Bill 7, which was signed into law earlier this spring by Gov. Abbott.

Senate Bill 7 creates voting restrictions on early voting and affects how people get applications to vote by mail. O'Rourke said this law puts urban and diverse communities as well as those with disabilities at a disadvantage by reducing the number of polling places in those areas.

The former Senate and presidential candidate is holding these rallies among growing rumors that O'Rourke may be considering a run for governor.

If you live in or near Lubbock, Abilene, Wichita Falls, Gainesville, Denton, South Dallas, Waxahachie, Emory, Texarkana, Longview, Houston, Brenham, Prairie View, Beaumont, Waco or Austin, please join me for a conversation about voting rights & democracy.https://t.co/pg7RUZJ8iv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 4, 2021

O'Rourke previously represented the Texas 16th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives from 2013-2019.