Brazos County Chamber of Commerce to travel to State Legislature on Feb. 14

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Chamber of Commerce is set to meet with the State Legislature on Feb. 14.

The organization has a long history in the Bryan-College Station area. Glen Brewer, the President of the Brazos County Chamber of Commerce, said that they were founded over 104 years ago. In its humble beginnings, the group focused primarily on the Bryan area until College Station was incorporated.

Since their inception, Brewer said that they've helped hundreds of businesses across the Bryan-College Station area through different means. In fact, the organization has made it a point to travel to the state legislature every other year, when they convene.

This year, the group plans to address a myriad of topics to state representatives John Raney, Kyle Kacal, and many others. However, Brewer said that transportation is set to be one of their biggest discussion points.

“We need Texas funds through TX-DOT to match the funds and do planning. We have Highway 14 designated we need that and Loop 214, we need funds for that," said Brewer.