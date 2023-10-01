Brazos Valley state representatives share priorities before legislative session

Kyle Kacal and John Raney, who are state representatives in the Brazos Valley, share that infrastructure and education need to be prioritized this session.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 88th legislative session for Texas has officially kicked off. However, the biggest issues are set to be debated beginning near March.

Some of the Brazos Valley’s state representatives shared their insight into what the biggest topics would be and discussed their personal priorities going into the session. KAGS spoke with State Representatives Kyle Kacal and John Raney prior to the start of the legislative session.

Kyle Kacal, the State Representative for District 12, shared that his largest priority would be the focus on improving the State’s infrastructure. Specifically, Kacal said that water projects across the State should be improved after Texas saw extreme heat that brought on widespread drought in the summer of 2022.

Kacal, being a rancher outside of his duties in Austin, said that livestock need adequate water resources year-round. However, the challenge that legislatures face involves the balance of state water resources and protecting private properties.

"That drought this summer was worse than I ever imagined. You can see it in the cattle life, you can see it in the livestock numbers," said Kacal. "Livestock needs more water in the winter. You think they need it when it's hot but they need it in the winter to consume water, so their water intake does not vary during seasons."

John Raney, the State Representative for District 14, said that the legislature is expected to put high emphasis on education funding. Raney, going on his sixth term on the State Legislature, claimed that retired teachers need more adequate financial resources.

"There are teachers that have been retired for 20 years and they're still getting the same money that they got when they retired, and inflation has just eaten that away,” said Raney.