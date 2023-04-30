Congressman says federal oversight might be needed as Tarrant County searches for new elections boss

Marc Veasey also calls for Democrats to back Biden’s re-election bid; says future of U.S. Supreme Court at stake

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — As Tarrant County searches for a new elections administrator following the sudden, and surprising, resignation of Heider Garcia, Congressman Marc Veasey says it might be time for the U.S. Department of Justice to send in a federal monitor to provide county oversight.

In his resignation letter, Garcia referenced political pressure from Republican Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare, while tension between the two grew in public, as well, over the past several months.

“I personally think that we could really be on the brink here of needing to bring in someone from the DOJ to give some oversight to Tarrant County because you have a partisan elected official that’s probably trying to further their own political career and political agenda by being some sort of a hero instead of just running fair elections,” Congressman Veasey told us on Inside Texas Politics.

The Democratic lawmaker says the last thing the next elections administrator should be thinking about is partisan elections.

For his part, Judge O’Hare has said Garcia voluntarily resigned his position and that he didn’t force him out.

Inside Texas Politics also asked O’Hare for his reaction to the Congressman calling for federal oversight.

“I typically don’t respond to stupid comments,” the Republican told us.

Congressman Veasey also discussed President Joe Biden’s re-election bid, saying the President’s age doesn’t concern him at all.

And at this point, the Democrat appears to be laser focused on one issue.