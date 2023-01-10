Dallas County Democrats launch petition asking for Mayor to resign

Party Chair Kardal Coleman says it’s a response to Democratic voters calling for action after Mayor Eric Johnson changed parties.

DALLAS — The chair of Dallas County Democrats says it wasn’t a shock to anyone when Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced he was switching to the Republican Party, a possibility that had long been considered a well-known secret.

“Not necessarily surprised, but definitely disappointed,” Kardal Coleman told us on Inside Texas Politics.

The party has since launched an online petition calling for Mayor Johnson to resign.

It has gained nearly 1,500 signatures in its early days. But more than 97,000 signatures would be needed to spark a recall.

“That entire process is hinging on the residents of Dallas and also the voters to be able to power that through,” Coleman said.

At 33-years-old, Kardal Coleman is the youngest party chair in recent memory. And he’s also the first ever Black chairman of Dallas County Democrats.

Coleman says that’s indicative of the party’s direction, as he says candidates are also getting younger and more diverse, just like party leadership.