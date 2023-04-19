House Bill 1 aims to increase spending areas in the Texas state budget

Like every other bill presented before the legislature, the State's budget is decided on in every legislative session.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — House Bill 1 was presented before the legislature this session and has quickly made it's way through the legislative process to face approval from Governor Abbott.

The bill deals with the State's budget and changes chamber sponsors each session. This year, it falls to the State's House of Representatives to present it.

The legislation has been approved by both chambers and includes numerous funding allocations to several areas in Texas. The largest amount deals with property tax reform.

According to a release sent by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, $16.5 billion will be allocated towards tax reforms, including additions to the Homestead Exemption. The exemption now allows for property values up to $70,000 for all Texans and $100,000 for those 65 and older.

One area locally that could see benefits is the funding set aside toward rural law enforcement agencies. The State plans to allocate $350 million towards rural law enforcement agency salary increases and trainings.

Patrick's office also shared that the funding towards education this session is the largest ever seen in the legislature. More than $9.2 billion is set aside for education funding, with the majority of that funding set to "address special education services, increased teacher compensation, curriculum, school safety, and school choice."

The rest of the funding will also be allocated towards assistance for retired educators and more.