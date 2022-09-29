Coffee with Candidates: KAGS October Series

Throughout October, KAGS TV's William Johnson will speak with candidates one-on-one throughout the month leading up to election season in November.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — For the month of October, KAGS TV will be highlighting our series “Coffee with Candidates” on our weeknight 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts.

Election Day is set for Nov. 8 across the state of Texas with many races on the ballot including the race for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General to name a few. However, there are also a lot of local races on the city and county level for those who are looking to vote.

In Brazos County, some of the biggest spots up for grabs include the races for Brazos County Judge as well as the Mayoral seats for both Bryan and College Station. There are also several city council and county level seats open on the ballot for people to vote on.

With so many races to keep track of, KAGS is providing voters a first look at some of the most significant candidates in the Brazos Valley ahead of this November. The series will feature one-on-one conversations with candidates covering topics ranging from their professional experiences in the field of public service and even discovered more about their personal lives outside of the public sphere.