A popular Republican will back a Democrat for one of Texas’ top jobs

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — You won’t get far in Tarrant County politics without knowing County Judge Glen Whitley. He’s been in that role since 2007, after having previously served as a County Commissioner since 1997.
And the Republican stalwart told us when he votes in November, he plans to back a Democrat for one of Texas’ top jobs.
“The one person who I’ll support statewide that will get me a little in trouble: Mike Collier for Lieutenant Governor,” Judge Whitley said on Inside Texas Politics. “One, he’s a bean counter like me. He worked for Price Waterhouse. He also worked for Exxon, so he understands the oil business. And I just think he’s someone who understands local control. And that’s what I’m looking for.”
Judge Whitley also recently wrote an op-ed discussing the polarization of our politics and how, if more people don’t start voting, extreme candidates on both sides of the aisle will continue to show up on ballots. He discussed that and more when he joined the Jasons for our most recent episode of Y’all-itics, his tell-all before he retires from politics at the end of the year.