Inside Texas Politics: These are some of the big issues state legislators will tackle in January

Sen. Royce West joined Inside Texas Politics to talk about the power struggle expected to play out in the Texas Senate.

There are a little more than 20 days left before the next legislative session in Austin.

The Texas House will get a lot of attention with a new leader elected in that chamber. However, Inside Texas Politics begins in the Texas Senate and the power struggle that will unfold there with Republicans wanting to cement their control.

Veteran Democratic Sen. Royce West discusses how he expects a rule change to play out.

West, represents Dallas County residents in District 23, said he believes there will be legislation bringing additional accountability to police officers in the state following protests over the summer.

West mentioned bills named after George Floyd and Botham Jean as possibilities lawmakers will consider.

Another issues legislators will consider: how owners of electric cars might have to pay.

Right now, if you own an electric vehicle, you avoid paying gas taxes, which hurts the state budget. West said lawmakers will explore of number of options to close that gap.



Travis County judge recommends virtual holiday services

In November, voters elected Andy Brown as the new Travis County Judge. He replaced Sarah Eckhardt, who was elected to the Texas Senate.

Brown is a veteran of Democratic politics and has a request for faith leaders this Christmas week.

He has asked them to go virtual for their holiday services. Brown said he has talked to a number of different groups about his request.

"I've learned that most, if not all of them who I've talked to are already taking precautions," said Brown.

Some of the precautions, for those who can't hold virtual services, include mask wearing and social distancing.

Brown said his top priority is reforming the criminal justice system to be more proactive, to ensure people have access to the support they need outside the jail.

The Travis County jail makes up the bulk of the county's expenses, he said.

A woman's jail is being considered for Travis County, which has been delayed.

Brown said he hopes they invest in funding their community rather than another jail.

An influential 'Green Republican' in red Texas

Coming from a family that is one of the most well-known real estate developers in the state, Trammell S. Crow set out to build something of his own.

Among his accomplishments, Crow founded EarthX to showcase initiatives, research, and innovations.

But Crow also has federal lawmakers over to his house for conversations on environment conservation. In fact, as the Jasons recorded this podcast, one state official called his cell phone.

Crow, a self-described "Green Republican," joins the Jasons for a candid conversation about the intersection of the environment and politics – and his unvarnished message to his party.