Israeli, Palestinian supporters rally at Texas State Capitol after Hamas attack

The Israeli government declared war on Hamas after the unprecedented attack.

AUSTIN, Texas — Demonstrators for Israel and Palestine took to the Texas State Capitol Saturday afternoon amid the escalated violence in the Middle East.

Thousands were killed and thousands more were injured in Israel and Gaza after Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel Saturday morning.

Both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters waved their respective flags and chanted for their countries.

At one point, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stepped in, showing the divide between protestors.

"We're here to support the freedom of the Palestinian people to live and exist that have a place to call home," pro-Palestine supporter Asaad Kawash said.

Kawash said he doesn't have any family in Palestine because they were all kicked out in 1948. It was the year when a mass amount of Palestinians were displaced and Israel declared independence.

"A lot of Palestinian people lost their homes, and they are living in a in a big, big prison where they can't have basic human rights," Kawash said.

Pro-Israeli supporter Roger Hollander called the war "a nightmare for the Jewish communities around the world," and "an all out assault on Israeli civilians."

"You can't have peace when you have atrocities committed by both sides. But in this particular case, this was an all out assault on Israeli civilians," Hollander said.

Another demonstrator was Michael Katz, who said he is Jewish but was at the rally in support of Palestine.

"I want the Palestinians to feel supported. But the real reason I'm here is to let the public know that, 'Hey, no, it's not bigoted against me to support them. They have equal rights just like all the other guys,'" Katz said.

On Sunday, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson posted his thoughts on the matter in a statement on social media that reads in part:

"My heart breaks for the people of Israel. I stand with them, and I condemn the terrorist acts. Many in our Austin family are feeling extremely vulnerable right now. Let us all lift them up with our love, support, protection and humanity."

