ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is back in the hospital.

The Carter Center tweeted Monday night that the former president was admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. The pressure was caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, the center said.

The procedure will be performed Tuesday morning, the center added.

"President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him," they said in a statement.

The former president has had several recent falls.

Last month, Carter fell in his home and suffered a minor pelvic fracture. For that injury, The Carter Center said was admitted to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and was later released.

His wife, Rosalynn Carter, made comments last week at the "Caregiving in the 21st Century: A National Conversation," that he was was doing really well.

In another incident before that injury, also in October, the former president fell, leaving him with a black eye and 14 stitches. However, that didn't slow him down. The next day, Carter was in Nashville leading hundreds of volunteers in a Habitat for Humanity build.

RELATED: Rosalynn Carter says husband doing 'really well' after fall

In May Carter had surgery for a broken hip. A spokesperson said he was leaving his home in Plains, Georgia to go turkey hunting when he fell.

At 95 years old, Carter is still very active. He often teaches Sunday School at Maranatha Baptist Church, also in Plains.

On Nov. 3, with help, Carter sat on a motorized lift chair at the front of the room to teach a 45-minute lesson based on the Old Testament book of Job. More than 400 people were on hand in the main hall and smaller, overflow rooms where the lesson was shown on television.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, visited children suffering from schistosomiasis during their Feb. 15, 2007, trip to Nasarawa North, Nigeria. February 8, 2007. Tingoli Village, Northern Province, Ghana. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn are honored by the Dagumba people of Tingoli with a gift of traditional attire, which they wear with joy. February 8, 2007. Savelugu Hospital, Northern Province, Ghana. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn empathize with the agony of a toddler who is being treated for a guinea worm emerging from her foot. 12 August 1999. Atlanta, GA, United States. President and Mrs. Carter receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Clinton at a ceremony at The Carter Center in Atlanta. 07 June 1999. Indonesia. President & Mrs. Carter shaking hands w/ children at Indonesian elections June 5-9, 1999. The Carter Center was founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, in partnership with Emory University, to advance peace and health worldwide. A not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization, Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, pose at the Atlanta Symphony Hall in the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, at an event celebrating President Carter's Nobel Peace Prize, awared in December 2002. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, senior officials from The Carter Center, and Ethiopia Minister of Health made a visit to the village of Mosebo to commend the efforts of the Amhara Region to prevent trachoma, a painful bacterial disease that causes blindness. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, observe the 2006 Palestinian parliamentary elections as part of an 80-member delegation, organized by The Carter Center and the National Democratic Institute In May 2002, President Carter, joined by his wife, Rosalynn, became the first former or sitting U.S. president to travel to Cuba since the 1959 Cuban revolution. 12 May 2002. Havanna, Cuba. President and Mrs. Carter enjoyed a warm welcome from Cuban citizens during a walking tour of historic Old Havana.

MORE IN NEWS:

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

How accused murderer, disgraced attorney Richard Merritt escaped for so long