COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce hosted a local candidate forum at the Stella Hotel Monday evening.

The candidates from the race for state representative, District 14, County Commissioner, Pct. 1 and county sheriff seats all spoke and answered questions on what issues and policies they see themselves acting on.

All of the candidates in each race are hoping to use their voice to speak for their community. In the district 14 race for state representative, is Raza Rahman, a 22-year-old A&M student hoping to speak for those who aren’t always heard.

“I'd like to bring fresh ideas and the voice of an entire generation to the legislature," he said, "and I want to be a voice for the voiceless because I care deeply about my community... and I'm willing to fight for someone I don't know."

His opponent, Janet Dudding says budget would be her biggest concern if elected.

"You spent money on what you value. You show me your budget, and I'll show you your values," Dudding said.

"For the past 35 years, I've been holding governments accountable, bringing their values and their budgets together. I know that a good government can bring those two things together."

In the Brazos Sounty Sheriff’s race, Wayne Dicky says it’s his experience that will help him within the community.

“I've been with the sheriff's office for 34 years now. This job, that the citizens are interviewing us for, is not about writing tickets or running a jail. It's about a leader that can establish a vision for the community."

As for Jason James, he said "We still need to have that community policing where we can talk to people and find out what their issues are. But also go to the neighborhood areas and be able to travel through there and be seen. People want to see patrol officers ... patrolling their area."

The forum ended with the precinct one county commissioner candidates, with Michael Schaefer saying "In business, we pay and promote within performance of the employees ... and i'd probably look at the same things on the government level."

Ruesink often cited his work within the fire department to point out his strengths working within a government agency.

"I don't think we should spend a million dollars on a piece of machinery that will be used once a year to pave a road," he said, "When we have so many contractors within this community that can go out and do that job, and not have to have the labor force to utilize."

And incumbent Steve Aldrich noting communication as the key to serving the community.

“We face some really big challenges due to our growth. I hope that we can continue to make them even better.... It's all about communication. So, hopefully getting more input than when we're just running for election is important."