McConaughey says he would 'absolutely' consider running for president

The actor was also considering a potential gubernatorial run back in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN FRANCISCO — Uvalde native and longtime Austin resident Matthew McConaughey was in San Francisco for the annual Dreamforce conference this week, where he seemed to hint that a future presidential run for himself was "inevitable."

According to a report from SFGATE, the Academy Award-winning actor was asked about the 2024 presidential election.

"Yeah, I'll consider it in the future, I'd be arrogant not to. Absolutely, I would consider it," McConaughey said. "If I got into any form of politics, I'd be remiss not to also go in as an artist and a storyteller; help put a narrative together. You're the CEO of a state and a nation, a lot of compartmentalization and choices to be made. They scare me but I'm not afraid of 'em."

He went on to say, "If that happened to me, I would be pulled into it. If I'm living right, which I'm trying to, we get pulled into things ... it's inevitable. I didn't choose it, it chose me."

Dreamforce is a convention hosted by the corporate tech company Salesforce. McConaughey was invited to speak with CEO Marc Benioff about his activism, the Uvalde shooting and his political believes.

This isn't the first time McConaughey has earned political headlines. In November of last year, he ended speculation that he would be running for governor of Texas in 2022.

Shortly after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, McConaughey was invited to the White House to deliver a speech after visiting the town and speaking with victims' families.

Read SFGATE's full report here.