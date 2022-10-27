McLennan Republican Party files formal election violation complaint against Beto O'Rourke for rally speakers

The Republican Party of McLennan County formally lodged a complaint against O'Rourke claiming the candidate committed a Class C Misdemeanor.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Republican Party of McLennan County has lodged a formal complaint against Beto O'Rourke Wednesday, saying he and his campaign violated a Texas Election Code.

According to a news release from the party, the Democratic governor candidate held a rally within 500 feet of the voting center at Waco Multipurpose Facility on Elm Avenue. During the rally, they allege he was using a microphone and amplifier that could be heard at the voting center, according to a statement by the party.

As a result, O'Rourke violated Section 61.004 of the Texas Election Code, which is a Class C Misdemeanor, the news release said. It states "no amplification devices may be used within 1,000 feet of a voting center during voting hours," per the news release.

The complaint was formed with the McLennan County Election Commissioner Jared Goldsmith and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

