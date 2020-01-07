Meet the run-off election Candidates: Public invited to outdoor candidate forum

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A candidate forum is being hosted before the upcoming run-off elections on Saturday July 11, 2020.
From 9:00AM to 11:00AM, the general public is encouraged to join as candidates answer questions from attendees on topics that matter to the community.
All candidates have been invited. The challenged races are the following:
Texas Congressional District 17 Candidates
- Pete Sessions (R)
- Renee Swann (R)
- David Anthony Jaramillo (D)
- Rick Kennedy (D)
- Ted Brown (L)
Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 1
- Micheal Schaefer (R)
- Steve Aldrich (R)
The forum will be happening outdoors due to COVID-19. It will take place at the Millican Community Center Basketball Court on 22284 Pierce St. Millican TX 77866.