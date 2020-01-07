Meet the run-off election Candidates: Public invited to outdoor candidate forum

Residents are encouraged to join as candidates answer questions from attendees on topics that matter to the community.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A candidate forum is being hosted before the upcoming run-off elections on Saturday July 11, 2020.

From 9:00AM to 11:00AM, the general public is encouraged to join as candidates answer questions from attendees on topics that matter to the community.

All candidates have been invited. The challenged races are the following:

Texas Congressional District 17 Candidates

Pete Sessions (R)

Renee Swann (R)

David Anthony Jaramillo (D)

Rick Kennedy (D)

Ted Brown (L)

Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 1

Micheal Schaefer (R)

Steve Aldrich (R)