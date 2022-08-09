During Houston visit, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vows to take action on China if GOP wins control of Congress

It's been two years since the Trump administration closed the Chinese consulate in Houston when it learned it was an illegal espionage hub.

HOUSTON — During a visit to Houston on Thursday, Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy and fellow Republicans vowed to do more to take on China should they win back the House in the upcoming midterms.

In July 2020, the Trump administration took the unprecedented step of closing the Chinese consulate in Houston. Chinese officials started burning documents days before they shut down and moved out.

"If you're innocent, using a bonfire to destroy documents wouldn't be necessary but that's what we saw at the consulate," McCarthy said.

U.S. officials learned Houston was ground zero for the Chinese Communist Party illegally spying and stealing intellectual property from places like MD Anderson Cancer Center and NASA.

"The Houston consulate was a hub in the den of spies as Secretary Pompeo called it," Rep. Michael McCaul said.

Republicans said the problem persists nationwide.

"Espionage hasn't gone away, but the number of cases being prosecuted has gone way down," McCaul said.

McCarthy blames the Biden administration for being weak on China and said Republicans plan to crack down on the China Communist Party if they take back the House.

"We lay out a number of proposals to bring back the supply chain from China and back to America," McCarthy said.

Since 2020, there has been an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes. Republican leaders said they want to be clear about who the enemy is.