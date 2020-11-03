WASHINGTON — Tuesday night during the March 10 primaries, after Joe Biden gained a decisive victory in the prized state of Michigan, Sen. Bernie Sanders chose not to make a public appearance.

Earlier that day before any results were announced, the campaigns for both Biden and Sanders announced they would be canceling their Tuesday campaign events in Ohio amid coronavirus concerns.

Biden, with his wife Jill by his side, spoke to a sparse audience of reporters and campaign staff in a room in Philadelphia as the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. alarmed the public. Health officials warned against large gatherings of people.

By Wednesday afternoon reporters were announcing that Sanders would finally make a public appearance to update the country on the direction his campaign is planning to go after the disappointing March 10 primary results were revealed.

The former vice president’s victory there, as well as in Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, dealt a serious blow to Sanders and substantially widened Biden’s path to the nomination.

Politico reported Wednesday, citing Joe Biden's communications director Kate Bedingfield, that the Biden campaign said they would welcome supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders with open arms. Bedingfield said in the interview on Fox News, "there is a whole lot about our message that appeals to Sanders voters."

Joe Biden decisively won Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders’ insurgent candidacy four years ago.

