Sen. Lindsey Graham proposes abortion ban on the federal level

The proposed bill in the U.S. Senate would set a nationwide standard for abortion health care access.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced proposed legislation Tuesday that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks after conception.

The bill, which was introduced in the U.S. Senate, aims to standardize regulations. Ever since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling in June, access to abortion procedures has been regulated at the state level. access. Graham's bill seeks to regulate abortions federally.

Graham's proposal, called the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act, would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of gestation except in situations involving rape, incest, or risks to the life of the mother. The proposal would allow states to pass more restrictive rules and timelines.

"I hope we get to debate on it and vote on it," Graham said. "I'm hoping that the more we talk about this issue and what we're trying to accomplish, at the federal level.

Graham's home state of South Carolina is still trying to sort out regulations at the state level. Currently, the state’s 2016 ban, which was not enforceable until June, is in effect. It bans abortions 20 weeks after conception.

South Carolina's six-week ban is currently suspended as the state Supreme Court reviews whether it violates privacy rights.

Last week, South Carolina senators rejected a proposed ban on almost all abortions. Although Republicans had a majority of votes to pass the ban, Republican Sen. Tom Davis threatened to filibuster and proponents of the ban could not get the extra votes to stop him.

