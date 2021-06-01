Texas lawmakers react to protestors breaching the US Capitol

This story will be updated as soon as new statements come in.
Several Texas lawmakers spoke out Wednesday about the violent protestors who stormed the U.S. Capitol building following President Donald Trump's insistence that he would "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse.
Protesters broke through several barriers placed at the steps of Capitol, while the certification of Electoral College votes began inside.
Video footage shows officers deploying pepper spray after the crowds began charging officers and moving towards the Capitol steps. The scene escalated as some protesters made physical contact with officers, and police responded with physical action.
Shortly after the Capitol went on lockdown, Texas lawmakers spoke about the protests unfolding in Washington, D.C. They called for an end to the protest and many thanked Capitol police.
Congressman Dan Crenshaw tweeted for the protestors to "stop this bull---- right now."
Rep. Colin Allred said he had been evacuated from the House floor:
Joaquin Castro went live on Instagram with his brother Julian from inside his office in the Capitol.
President Trump tweeted and asked for "everyone to remain peaceful."
President-elect Joe Biden went live on air on television calling for President Trump to appear on air and condemn the protest. He tweeted shortly after:
President Trump put out a video on Twitter still claiming a baseless allegation that the presidential election was "stolen": "We had an election that was stolen from us...but you have to go home now, we have to have peace." He then called his supporters "very special."
Twitter flagged the tweet, saying that "this claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence."
