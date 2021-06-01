Texas lawmakers react to protestors breaching the US Capitol

Video footage shows officers deploying pepper spray after the crowds began charging officers and moving towards the US Capitol steps.

Several Texas lawmakers spoke out Wednesday about the violent protestors who stormed the U.S. Capitol building following President Donald Trump's insistence that he would "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse.

Protesters broke through several barriers placed at the steps of Capitol, while the certification of Electoral College votes began inside.

Shortly after the Capitol went on lockdown, Texas lawmakers spoke about the protests unfolding in Washington, D.C. They called for an end to the protest and many thanked Capitol police.

I call on protesters in our state and our nation’s Capital to practice their constitutional right in a peaceful manner.



I stand for election integrity and the democratic process. I will not tolerate violence and civil disorder. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) January 6, 2021

I am saddened and absolutely disgusted by the rioting at the Capitol in Washington. We are a nation of peaceful processes, deliberation, law, and order. We do not bow to violent mobs. This is un-American and unacceptable, and it must stop. We are better than this. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) January 6, 2021

I am horrified by what is happening in our nation’s capital. It is devastating that our country has become this fractured. Violence is never the answer. It is my hope and prayer that cooler heads will prevail and we will have a peaceful transition of power. (1/2) — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) January 6, 2021

Please pray for our nation. - Mayor Betsy (2/2) — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) January 6, 2021

STATEMENT from Governor @GregAbbott_TX, R-Texas, about the violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/8eHc5VMd7L — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) January 6, 2021

I was in the House Chambers when they came in and told us the Capitol had been breeched. They took the Speaker out of the chambers and locked us down and told us to stay in place. Later their were popping noises where we had to get down and follow Capitol Police orders out. (1/2) — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) January 6, 2021

As we were leaving, in an act of domestic terrorism, the doors to the chamber itself were breeched. For now I’m still hunkered down in what appears to be a safe location. When our Capitol is secured I will return to the chamber to fulfill our constitutional duty. (2/2) — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) January 6, 2021

These jackasses are domestic terrorists. A true threat to our Nation. They must be met with the full weight and force of the law. Arrest and prosecute them all. https://t.co/sQE8RChcNJ — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) January 6, 2021

The actions by criminals storming the Capitol are un-American and should be condemned by everyone who loves our nation. God Bless Capitol Police and all first responders. I pray from their safety and America. — Rep Van Taylor (@RepVanTaylor) January 6, 2021

I want to thank Capitol Police for their bravery and for keeping those on Capitol grounds safe. Violence is never an acceptable answer. — Michael Burgess, MD (@michaelcburgess) January 6, 2021

The actions today at our US Capitol is not the act of patriots. It’s disgraceful. The Bill of Rights guarantees the right to assemble peacefully. It does not condone violence, destruction of property, or trespassing to disrupt proceedings outlined in the Constitution. #txlege https://t.co/jYWJFEmmnS — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) January 6, 2021

The Texas GOP supports the #FirstAmendment right of all to freely assemble and redress grievances. However, we do condemn violence and pray for all in our nations capital. — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) January 6, 2021

To those storming the Capitol - I am on the House floor and I will not be deterred from upholding my oath, under God, to the Constitution by mob demand. #StandUpForAmerica — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 6, 2021

Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high.



Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted.



God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.



The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.



And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

To those storming the Capitol right now: every American has a right to peaceful protest, but violence is unacceptable.



To the Capitol Police who put their lives on the line for us every day: thank you. — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) January 6, 2021

I was proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Capitol police barricading entrance to our sacred House chamber, while trying to calm the situation talking to protestors.



What I’m witnessing is a disgrace. We’re better than this. Violence is NEVER the answer.



Law and order! pic.twitter.com/SgN2F8YGIS — Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) January 6, 2021

Thank you to all who have expressed concern for my safety. I was in the Capitol, and I am now in a safe location, following guidance of the Capitol Police. — Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (@RepFletcher) January 6, 2021

I am disgusted by the actions of those who came to our nation’s capital with violent intentions. This behavior is an extraordinary stain on our democracy. (2/2) — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) January 6, 2021

The violence and destruction we are witnessing in the Capitol is an assault on our democracy. pic.twitter.com/NVRHtmogqI — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) January 6, 2021

Rep. Colin Allred said he had been evacuated from the House floor:

I was evacuated from the House floor and am currently safe. — Rep. Colin Allred (@RepColinAllred) January 6, 2021

My statement on today’s events: pic.twitter.com/pJ0AMizMey — Rep. Colin Allred (@RepColinAllred) January 6, 2021

Joaquin Castro went live on Instagram with his brother Julian from inside his office in the Capitol.

I’m safe and sheltering in place. Thank you to folks reaching out.



The President of the United States incited a coup attempt.



It’s a dark day in America — but peace, democracy, and the rule of law will prevail. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 6, 2021

Mr. Speaker, Members... Let the record show that today I agree with Mitch McConnell. Thank you. #txlege https://t.co/TyuuI9NPX9 — Cesar Blanco (@CesarJBlanco) January 6, 2021

.@tedcruz should resign from the United States Senate immediately. https://t.co/O1D5K6Gt0k — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2021

I'm disgusted by the violence and riots at the US Capitol Building today. I am praying for my friends who serve in office and who work in DC. The president needs to deliver a televised address to encourage this mob to disperse and leave the Capitol building. — Rep. Jared Patterson (@JaredLPatterson) January 6, 2021

It is your self serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup. https://t.co/AGj44pipsd — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 6, 2021

President Trump tweeted and asked for "everyone to remain peaceful."

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

President-elect Joe Biden went live on air on television calling for President Trump to appear on air and condemn the protest. He tweeted shortly after:

Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

President Trump put out a video on Twitter still claiming a baseless allegation that the presidential election was "stolen": "We had an election that was stolen from us...but you have to go home now, we have to have peace." He then called his supporters "very special."

Twitter flagged the tweet, saying that "this claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence."