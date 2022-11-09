New mayor and city council members elected in Bryan

Bryan residents made some changes in their local government this election day.

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan elects Bobby Gutierrez as the new mayor along with five new city council members on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Gutierrez ran against Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland. He won 52% of the total vote, while Hairston received 31% and Southerland received 16.7%.

The new mayor has spent some time working for the local government as he has possessed the Single Member District 3 spot on the city council since Nov. 2020.

In addition to his work with the city council, Gutierrez has a background in business. He owns House of Tires and La Pistola Cattle Company.

The five new council members and their position include the following:

Single Member District 1 - Paul Torres

Torres previously served on the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Board and the Building Standard Commission. He is also the owner of BenRoz Construction LLC.

Single Member District 2 - Ray Arrington

Arrington served in the United States Air Force for 23 years before retiring. He is on the Texas chapter of the American Red board of directors, Heart of Texas, and serves as the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association President.

Single Member District 3 - Jared Salvato

Salvato serves on two of the city's committees including Planning and Zoning and Parks and Recreation.

Single Member District 5 - Marca Ewers-Shurtleff

Ewers-Shurtleff currently serves on the Bryan Business Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Single Member District 6 - Kevin C. Boriskie

Boriskie is the Commissioner of Bryan's Planning and Zoning Commission and the Building and Standards Committee.

The new mayor and council members will all be sworn in on Nov. 17.