New mayor and city council members elected in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station elects John Nichols as it's new mayor in addition to three new city council members on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Nichols ran against Rick Robinson and Jacob Randolph. Nichols received 63.5% of the total vote, while Robinson received 25.4% and Randolph received 11.1%.

Nichols is a retired professor from Texas A&M and has served as College Station's Place 5 Councilman since 2012. He has also served on numerous committees and boards from various city departments.

The three new city council members and their position include the following:

Place 1 Councilman - Mark Smith

Smith served as College Station's Public Works director for 16 years. In addition, he served 15 years as the Assistant Director of the department. He has been on the city's Panning and Zoning Commission since January.

Place 2 Councilman - William Wright

Wright is currently a production manager for Reynolds & Reynolds and has served on the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.

Place 5 Councilman - Bob Yancy

Yancy is the Chairman of the Service Academy Selection Committee for Brazos County and previously served on the Baylor Scott & White Hospital Board for nine years.

The new mayor and council members will all be sworn in on Nov. 21.