COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Five general obligation bond propositions totaling $90.4 million were unanimously approved by the College Station City Council at its special meeting on August 17.

In an article published by College Station, different statistics are explained by the reasons behind their propositions

In the article mentioned, the council's decision is the culmination of a process that began earlier this year with the appointment of a 23-member Citizen Bond Advisory Committee.

According to article's reports, the committee conducted a study of community needs and made recommendations for a project in April . During the summer, the council narrowed and revised the list of projects.

Based council's projections, the proposed projects would be financed without an increase in property taxes. It is possible, however, that associated operational expenses may affect future tax rates.

Early voting is encouraged between October 24 and November 4 or on Election Day. The deadline for registering to vote is Oct. 11.

Propositions:

PROPOSITION A ($18 Million)

Fire Safety Improvements

Fire Station No. 7

Since the city’s last fire station opened in 2012, the population has grown by 34%, and the call volume for emergency fire/EMS services has increased by 83%. The proposed fire station will be strategically located to improve response times in the city’s southern portion.

PROPOSITION B ($16.1 Million)

Transportation -Rock Prairie Road East Widening

The project will widen the important Rock Prairie East corridor from Town Lake Drive to William D. Fitch Parkway, transforming the two-lane asphalt roadway into a four-lane concrete road with separated bike lanes and sidewalks along each side. In addition, the project will include a storm sewer, street lighting, and a traffic signal at Town Lake. The changes will increase the capacity of Rock Prairie Road East.

PROPOSITION C ($30.4 Million)

Sports and Tourism - Texas Independence Ballpark Phase 2 ($24 Million)

Phase 2 of Texas Independence Ballpark will add four additional synthetic diamond fields to complete the complex’s master plan. The expansion will serve the community while creating sports tourism opportunities for baseball and softball tournaments. The ballpark will be in Midtown along Rock Prairie Road East.

Veterans Park Improvements ($6.4 Million)

The project will renovate Fields 1-6 (natural turf) on the Harvey Road side of Veterans Park & Athletic Complex. The fields will be sand capped and surfaced with hybrid bermuda grasses to improve drainage and expand available playing time.

PROPOSITION D ($22 Million)

Parks Improvements and Redevelopment - Bachmann Little League and Senior League/Soccer Buildings ($7 Million)

Existing restroom and storage facilities servicing the Bachmann Senior League/Soccer Fields and Bachmann Little League Fields were constructed in 1984 and 1994. The project will demolish the existing structures and build new facilities with expanded restrooms, concessions areas, and storage for user groups.

Pickleball/Futsal Courts ($1.7 Million)

The project in Anderson Park will install three outdoor courts for pickleball, futsal, and other sports with full LED lighting, lines, and surfacing. The project may also include additional parking.

Bee Creek and Central Park Tennis Court Replacement ($1.7 Million)

The project will reconstruct the Bee Creek Park and Central Park tennis courts with new playing surfaces, court lighting, fencing, netting, and windscreens.

Mabel Clare Thomas Park Redevelopment ($3 Million)

The project will enhance Mabel Clare Thomas Park and maintain its existing character. Improvements may include a new pavilion with restrooms, historical/memorial elements, additional lighting, shade areas, and unique playscapes/ recreational elements for a wide range of ages and a more diverse and active community.

Lincoln Center Area Improvements ($1.2 Million)

The project will provide restrooms at W. A. Tarrow Park and add pedestrian improvements to improve connectivity and accessibility to the park and restrooms.

Central Park Operations Shop ($7.4 Million)

As College Station has grown, its parks system has grown accordingly. The Parks Operations Shop houses maintenance and forestry equipment and has not been expanded since 1982. The project will demolish the existing structure and construct an expanded building, including secure storage, workshops, restrooms, and office space for Central Park, South District, and Forestry crews.

PROPOSITION E ($3.9 Million):

Mabel Clare Thomas Park Pool