 Super Tuesday 2020: Propositions Explained

BRYAN, Texas — Super Tuesday is on March 3, 2020, and it’s easy to feel a little overwhelmed by choices and some might even feel like they're not quite informed enough to vote.

That’s completely normal.

Not only are there candidates to vote on, but there are propositions too, and we’ve got a breakdown of what they all mean.

There is a pretty big handful of candidates to choose from no matter what your party, but you’ve also got a few propositions to decide on!

Let’s be clear though, voting on a proposition is not voting on actual legislation.

Propositions are a way for your party to gauge what kind of legislation their peers want to see put forward.

So what are the actual propositions on the ballot this Super Tuesday?

It depends on the party.

A few on the Republican ballot include:

Proposition 2

-Whether or not Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.

Proposition 6

- Whether or not Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers… cross sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes.

Proposition 9

- Whether or not bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and not that person’s ability to pay.

On the Democrat Primary:

Proposition 3

- Whether or not people deserve clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources and a responsible climate policy that addresses the climate crisis

Proposition 7

- Whether or not everyone in Texas deserves affordable and accessible housing with modern utilities, free from discrimination.

Proposition 10

- Whether or not there should be a fair comprehensive immigration reform solution with an earned path to citizenship for law abiding immigrants.

Those are just a few propositions from each ballot, if you want to see them all, go to the KAGS Voter Guide with sample ballots, polling places and more information about Super Tuesday.

