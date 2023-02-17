Texas bill banning foreign citizens from buying land sparks outrage in Austin

Senate Bill 147 is sponsored by Republican State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst who explained that the goal is to protect Texas land from foreign government ownership.

AUSTIN, Texas — Outrage is growing over a bill filed in the Texas Legislature that would ban citizens and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying land in Texas.

Austinite Victoria Li believes the bill is a form of "xenophobia" and "racism." Li has lived in the area for the last 45 years, but is an immigrant from Free China. Like many immigrants, she moved to America in search of a dream but said that what's being proposed is backtracking on that promise.

"It's going to welcome you, embrace you and as long as you work hard, as long as you contribute back, you should be able to have a good life," Li said. "It sends a message that Texas does not welcome foreigners."

Eric Tang is the director of the Center for Asian American Studies at the University of Texas at Austin and says this bill is reminiscent of a California State Bill from the 1900s known as the "Alien Land Laws." That bill prohibited non-citizens from buying and owning property in the State of California.

"It was passed during a period in which Chinese immigrants in particular couldn't get naturalized citizenship, so it effectively denied anyone of Chinese origin from owning property in the state of California. Bills like that are today by and large, unconstitutional," Tang said.

State Rep. Gene Wu (D-Houston) joined U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu and other Asian community leaders to discuss the bill.

Haipei Shue, the president of the United Chinese Americans, explained that these bills don't just exist in Texas. These bills are also being introduced in Florida, New Jersey and Tennessee.

"We don't have any other choice anymore but to organize and we have to fight like never before for our own safety, our livelihood and our equal treatment," Shue said.

For Li, the bill suggested is making her reflect on the land she lives on now with her husband in the home she's created, and the place she feels that she belongs.

"I love Austin, I love Texas, knowing that Texas does not or may not want me here just hurts my feelings," Li said.

Kolkhorst also explained this bill would address an increase in land acquisition by companies tied to the Chinese government. Gov. Greg Abbott has said if SB 147 passes this legislative session, he will sign it into law.

On Feb. 22, Kolkorst sent KVUE the following statement on SB 147:

"As I have traveled across my senate district, one of the top concerns for many Texans is national security and the growing ownership of Texas land by certain adversarial foreign entities, such as the nearly 140,000 acres near Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio that was purchased by a former officer of the Chinese army. Many Texans find this trend highly disturbing and a major red flag.

This bill may prove even more significant in light of a Chinese spy balloon that traversed across the continental United States before being shot down by the US military just days ago. It is clear that national security concerns by everyday Texans continue to grow.

Senate Bill 147 will preserve our cherished private property rights and constitutional freedoms. It does not prohibit foreign business investment in Texas because companies may still do business by leasing land and buildings; nor does it prevent any person from renting a home. Passing this law delivers the safeguards to ensure that Texas remains Texas.

The legislation builds on SB 2116 which passed the Texas Legislature unanimously in 2021. That bill prohibits government entities from contracting with citizens or corporations owned by citizens from Russia, North Korea, China or Iran to build or service critical infrastructure in Texas because of national security. Mirroring that legislation, SB 147 also names the same four countries and prohibits them from future purchases of Texas lands.

In the committee substitute, the bill will make crystal clear that the prohibitions do not apply to United States citizens and lawful permanent residents. This has always been about common-sense safeguards against Russian, North Korean, Chinese and Iranian authoritarian regimes, not those fleeing the tyranny of those governments who seek freedom in Texas."

