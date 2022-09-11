Abbott's campaign says internal polling showed Texas governor race wouldn't be close ahead of blowout win over Beto O'Rourke

Despite lower-than-expected turnout, Governor Greg Abbott outperformed his 2018 numbers in every Texas media market, including significant gains in South Texas.

MCALLEN, Texas — In McAllen, Texas, the day after the election, Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign was still celebrating a blowout win over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.

The campaign said their internal polling suggested the race was never close.

Come Election Day, the governor outperformed how he did in 2018 and the win is already stirring up talk of a run for president in 2024.

"All of you propelled me to what has now become a resounding victory for my reelection," said Gov. Greg Abbott.

On Wednesday the governor's campaign took a victory lap of sorts during a round table in the Rio Grande Valley, breaking down how they say they fended off a challenge by a well-funded O'Rourke.

"In 120 counties, Gov. Abbott got the most votes for a candidate for governor in the history of the state," said Abbott's campaign strategist, Dave Carney.

Abbott even won in Uvalde County by nearly 22%, home to the state's worst school shooting.

He overperformed compared to his 2018 numbers in every Texas media market. The campaign blasted the airwaves with $38 million of TV ads since September 1.

The governor also made significant ground in South Texas.

"We planted our flag in South Texas and we showed America that South Texas is now electing Republicans to office in our great state," said Abbott.

The Abbott campaign said their early analysis shows they won at least 40% of Hispanic voters, and perhaps even more once the counting wraps up.

"That is planting the seeds," said Carney. "This isn't just a one-and-done thing."

Around 60% of Texas voters said inflation, immigration and economic growth were their top priorities. On those key issues, a majority of voters preferred Abbott over O'Rourke.

"Texans sent a resounding message," said Abbott.

One day after securing a third term by double digits, questions swirled if Abbott could make a run for the White House in two years.

"Just because your popular you're in your home state and won easily has zero translation to presidential politics," said Carney. "There's nothing that happened last night that says, 'Oh, he can't run for president,' or 'Oh, he should run for president.'"