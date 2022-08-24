Texas governor race: Beto O'Rourke continues campaign trail with stop in Humble, Texas

The Democratic nominee for Texas governor stopped in Humble as his campaign shifted a little to focus on getting the vote out in suburban areas.

HUMBLE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke is back in the Houston area on day 49 of his “Drive for Texas.”

O’Rourke has been on the campaign trail almost daily since the middle of July trying to court voters in nearly every pocket of the state.

“I lived in Texas my entire life. This is not about Democrats, this is not about Republicans, this is about what is best for Texas," said Woodlands resident Adria Keeney.

By the hundreds, O’Rourke supporters came to the Humble Civic Center to join the former West Texas congressman for a rally to get out the vote.

O’Rourke says the issues concerning voters in suburban areas, like infrastructure and property taxes, are a focus for him.

“On the five-year anniversary of Harvey, they still aren’t seeing the resources that they paid into as taxpayers their entire working lives come into these communities, still are not rebuilt,” O’Rourke said.

School safety is also a concern for some who showed up at the mid-day rally.

“If we didn’t have access to these weapons of war, maybe our children wouldn’t have to go to school in a fortress, and I think the tragedy in Uvalde really put that in the spotlight,” Melissa Prince, another Woodlands resident said.

Abortion rights were also at the forefront of discussions in Humble.

“They want change and they want every woman in this state to be able to make their own decisions about their own bodies and their own future,” O’Rourke said. “You and I are talking a day before this trigger law goes in to effect that will ban abortion completely in Texas without exception for rape or incest. This is Greg Abbott’s extreme law."

Republican incumbent Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.