Watch Live: Texas House hears from ERCOT, power company executives in Thursday hearing

The Texas House Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources will hold a joint hearing at 9 a.m. to discuss the factors that led to statewide outages last week.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources will hold a joint hearing Thursday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. to discuss the factors that led to statewide electrical failures and outages during last week's historic winter storm.

The committees will hear from the Electric Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT) as well as the executives of power companies.

Testimony will start at 9 a.m. WFAA will stream the hearing in this story and on YouTube.

Among the items to be discussed is providing relief – or perhaps even paying for – the exorbitant electric bills that many Texans are about to start receiving.

"There's no solution yet but there's ongoing discussion and talk. I was in a meeting today discussing that very thing," said State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, who is chairman of the House Committee on Energy Resources. "The leaders of the state of Texas are certainly aware of it, certainly aware of what's getting ready to come and we are looking for solutions and talking different people about what those solutions look like."

Goldman told WFAA on Wednesday that Thursday's hearings are the first of many to come.

“We’re going to go as long as we need to go ask every single stakeholder the questions that we want to ask. There’s 24 total members on the combined [House] committees and there’s no limit for how many questions a member can ask or no limit on how long a stakeholder is going to be in front of us. We’re going to sit there until every single last question is asked,” Goldman said.

The state Senate is holding its own hearings simultaneously.

There are only a little more than 90 days left in the legislative session.