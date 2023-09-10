Texas lawmakers display rare showing of bipartisan unity on first day of third special session

The focus on the first day was what was happening abroad, not in the Lone Star State.

AUSTIN, Texas — A third special session kicked off for lawmakers in Austin on Monday.

Gov. Greg Abbott called them back to tackle issues on school choice, border security, ending COVID-19 restrictions and public safety in the Colony Ridge development of Liberty County.

But, the focus on the first day wasn't one of those topics. Instead, it concerned something that's happening outside of state lines and beyond United States borders. The discussion about what's happening in Israel led to something that's not always seen in the State Capitol -- bipartisan unity.

Both chambers unanimously backed resolutions in support of Israel and condemning Hamas.

"This rises to what we haven't seen since we saw ISIS," Sen. Phil King said.

Lawmakers took turns recalling their trips to Israel.

"Yesterday, I reached out to my guide. He texted me back this morning. He's already heading to the front line," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said.

There were others with personal connections to what was happening in the Holy Land.

"My son is Jewish. Obviously, the family's up in Israel," Sen. Chuy Hinojosa said.

It was a different tone earlier in the day when Democrats attacked Republicans over so-called "school choice" bills that would send public money to private schools.

"Unlike public school boards, there is no accountability, no transparency, no democracy," Rep. James Talarico said.

Also Monday, Senate President Patrick called on House Speaker and fellow Republican Dade Phelan to resign. It came after Phelan condemned the head of a political action committee and demanded that Patrick and other officials return donations after the Texas Tribune reported the group that donated recently hosted a well-known white supremacist.

Things also got tense when a Republican lawmaker accused the Texas House of "dragging its feet" on releasing costs of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial.

The third special session will last 30 days. The lawmakers will reconvene Thursday at 10 a.m.