How Texas leaders are reacting to Biden and Harris being elected president, vice president

HOUSTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States, projected now to be the winner by every network and The Associated Press. Reaction is coming from both sides of the aisle, including from those in Texas.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, congratulated Joe Biden, tweeting the following.
Hidalgo went on to tweet of the significance of Sen. Kamala Harris for making history in the role of vice president.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson congratulated Biden, then saying this is an opportunity for unity in leadership.
He also recognized the significance of Kamala's Harris' upcoming role as vice president.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg also made a call for unity with the election of Joe Biden to the presidency.
Meanwhile Republican Senator John Cornyn, who won re-election earlier this week. also reacted. Cornyn retweeted a reporter who posted a quote from Chuck Schumer. Cornyn referred to the Georgia race between Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner congratulated Biden with a photo.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler tweeted his reaction, celebrating the process and calling for civility.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George issued his congratulations to Biden and Harris on the win.
Texas GOP Chiarman Allen West released a statement, in part saying, "Biden and Harris will be similar to Barry Bonds and have a permanent asterisk by their names. Americans don’t like cheaters, and the perception of such lends itself to reality, just ask Tom Brady about Deflate=Gate."
One of the first to react was former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, who had a simple message.