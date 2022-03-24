KAGS's William Johnson spoke with Larry Napper who said this is the largest invasion since World War II because of which nothing will be the same

BRYAN, Texas — Larry Napper served the United States for nearly a decade as an Ambassador in eastern Europe in both Latvia and Kazakhstan until 2004. While serving he spent time studying Ukraine and Russia.

“I also had a lot of Russia and Ukraine experience early on in my career and subsequent, so I’ve been following these events very closely," said Napper.

After the Soviet Union broke up Napper did a lot of work helping stabilize the area and said that he’s seeing the work he did decades ago reversed as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s a tragedy that affects me personally because we worked a lot with the Ukrainians and Russians so that this chain of events which has transpired wouldn’t happen," said Napper.

Napper said that it’s hard to see hundreds of families fighting to find safety as troops are trying to move forward into their territory. Which, Napper said, led many to seek alternative options.

“It’s heartbreaking to see…there’s upwards of nearly 5 million refugees that the U.N. estimates have left Ukraine and maybe a quarter of the Ukraine population is displaced internally," said Napper.

Napper said that areas like the Brazos Valley in the U.S. are already seeing the impacts as gas prices continue to rise. If the conflict were to persist it would hurt the global economy and increase the cost of goods like grains from Ukraine.

“It’s the largest such invasion since World War II and that’s what I mean by a geopolitical game-changer because nothing will be the same as it was before," said Napper.

As the conflict reaches its one-month mark President Biden made his way to Europe to try and work out an agreement. Napper hopes that with these talks progress can be made and peace will soon make its way into the area.