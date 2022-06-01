Votes for County Commissioner Precinct 4, were recounted switching the lead to Watson winning.

BRYAN, Texas — The results for precinct 4 County Commissioner are now final.

Last week, the race finished with a one vote difference in favor of Prentiss Madison Sr. leading at 558 to 557. This required a mandatory vote recount.

On Tuesday, ballots recounts rolled in changing that lead, with Wanda J Watson winning the County Commissioner 4 seat.

The final vote was 562 to 558 votes.

Watson anxiously awaited the results at the Brazos County Democratic office. It was the moment Watson received the text stating she won that the room broke out into cheers. Overwhelmed with joy, Watson stated how humbled she was by the process.

"I am truly humbled and honored to now be the candidate for the November ballot, I am so appreciative of all the support that I have gotten I want the residents of precinct 4 to know that I will continue to work hard for them," she said.

Despite Madison coming up short of the race he stated that he will still represent his community.

"For me I will continue to serve the people of Bryan and people in my district to the best of my ability until the end of my term which is in November," he said.

Watson shared how she looks forward to being apart of the November election, eager to learn everything she can about the County Commissioner role. She explained how she wants to build a gap between commissioners and the information given to the public.

"I want to make sure that that's going to be my number one priority to make sure that we find a way to make sure that the residents are aware of whatever actions the commissioner's court is taking."