What's next for Beto O'Rourke? His campaign explains the next steps

DALLAS — As Beto O’Rourke’s campaign pays the bills and winds down the business end of his campaign, many supporters are asking what’s next for the former Congressman.

O’Rourke’s Deputy Campaign Manager Jason Lee joined the newest episode of Y’all-itics to discuss the politician’s next steps.

“We don’t know what the future holds. But he still is a young man at 50 years old and has a major future in front of him, either as a candidate, or a validator, or a fundraiser. And so, he’s still going to be on the team at the very minimum helping and supporting other Democrats run statewide,” Lee told us.

And O’Rourke’s run for Governor will have an impact on those future candidates for years to come.

Thanks to him, Texas Democrats now have more data on voters and volunteers to help build and coordinate campaigns, valuable information Texas Republicans have had for years.

“We’ve significantly improved our voter data on the Democratic side. We’ve recruited tens of thousands of volunteers who now have history of going out and knocking doors in an electoral cycle,” said Lee. “We’ve built a coordinated platform this time around that was light years ahead of anything we had before.”

