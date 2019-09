SOMERVILLE, Texas — As of 5:05 p.m. Friday, Entergy is investigating and working to repair a power outage that has left 800 of their customers in Somerville without power.

According to the company, an animal got into one of their substation poles and damaged it, causing the outage to take place at around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Their estimated time of repair is 7:30 p.m. Friday.

To keep up with the latest on that outage, visit the outage map on Entergy's website.