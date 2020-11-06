President Trump will resume in-person campaign fundraising during Dallas visit

The president will participate in a roundtable with local community leaders and then will attend a private fundraiser.

President Donald Trump will resume in-person fundraising Thursday in Dallas after a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump is expected to arrive at Dallas Love Field around 2:30 p.m., where he will then travel to meet with community leaders at Gateway Church for a roundtable.

During this meeting, the president will "discuss solutions to historic economic, health and justice disparities in American communities," according to a senior White House official.

The president plans to announce his administration's plan for "holistic revitalization and recovery" during the event, the official said.

Trump will wrap up the night at a private fundraising event with about 25 attendees and an admission price of $580,600 per couple.

His visit to North Texas is more than two weeks after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

Floyd, 46, died while in police custody on May 25, with a bystander video capturing him calling for help.

Since then, thousands of people have gathered to march throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

According to a local Twitter account, a protest is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m., during the president's visit to Dallas.

Former Vice President Joe Biden released the following statement Thursday morning ahead of Trump's visit:

More than 1,800 Texans have died as a result of COVID-19, more than 2.9 million have filed for unemployment, and people around the world are marching against systemic racism in our country. For months, we’ve seen Donald Trump botch the response to COVID-19 and the economic crisis that has followed. Texas is now facing a massive surge in positive COVID-19 cases, with the number of hospitalizations hitting an all-time high. The country, and Texas, are facing multiple crises — yet President Trump continues to demonstrate that he’s not the right leader to address any of them.



For weeks we’ve seen President Trump run away from a meaningful conversation on systemic racism and police brutality. Instead, he’s further divided our country. Today’s trip to Texas won’t change any of that. President Trump is more interested in photo-ops than offering a healing voice as our nation mourns. He should be implementing an effective plan to re-open our communities so more Americans aren’t lost to this disease. Families in the Lone Star State are hurting and they deserve a President who will rise to the challenges facing our country.