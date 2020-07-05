Priest who had controversial blog about Catholic sexual misconduct, suspended

The suspension is the latest development in the ongoing dispute between Father Mark White and the Bishop of Richmond.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — A Catholic priest in Virginia has been suspended of all priestly duties from the two parishes he leads in southwestern Virginia.

The suspension is the latest development in the ongoing dispute between Father Mark White and the Bishop of Richmond.

White had maintained a well-known blog that was critical of the church’s handling of the sexual abuse scandal.

The Martinsville Bulletin reports that Bishop Barry Knestout announced the suspension on Wednesday.

It means that White is prohibited from practicing ministry. That includes the public celebration of the sacraments.