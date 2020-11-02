WACO, Texas — 6 News is mourning the loss of 19-year-old Nicholas King, the son of our Sales Director David King. He passed away in a car accident on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on Friday afternoon in Robertson County on Highway 6.

A semi was stopped to make a left turn. King did not slow down to stop behind the semi and in an attempt not to hit the vehicle, he swerved into oncoming traffic. King hit another vehicle head-on. Both drivers died.

While Nicholas's life was taken too soon, his family and friends want him to be remembered by the person he was.

"He always had a smile on his face," said Dan Marlin, who coached King in swimming at Midway. "He was the happiest guys even when he finished long races that smile was on his face."

King attended Midway High School where he was a part of the swim team.

"His work ethic was different than everyone else's," King's teammate Toby Smyers said. "We now joke with the younger kids that work really hard, we say, 'You're a Nic King'".

"He was a kid who just loved life, and we are just really going to miss him," Marlin said.

The services for King will be as follows:

VISITATION:

Friday

February 14, 2020

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Grace Gardens Chapel

8220 Woodway Drive

Waco, Texas 76712

FUNERAL MASS

Saturday

February 15, 2020

11:00 AM

St. Jerome Catholic Church (Chapel Road, Waco, Texas)

