Renowned public servant Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft passes away

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft was a public servant for six decades. A former national security advisor for both Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, and an advisor to U.S. Presidents Richard Nixon through Barack Obama; Scowcroft devoted his life to protect American interests. He passed away August 6, 2020.

“From his distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force to his many contributions to enhancing our national security under multiple U.S. Presidents, Brent Scowcroft led a legendary life of service,” said Texas A&M President Michael K. Young in a release.

As the namesake of the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, President Young says that Scowcroft "helped bring some of the world’s leading minds to our campus to discuss and debate vital policies shaping the world of today and tomorrow".

Scowcroft was an Air Force veteran, who place on emphasis on strategy when dealing with international affairs. Despite his military background, he believed that although military force is an important tool of statecraft, it is not a substitute for policy and diplomacy.

“This patriot had a long career of distinguished service to our country,” former president George W. Bush said in the release.

“As a retired Air Force general, he gave sound and thoughtful advice to several presidents. He was an especially important advisor to my father – and an important friend. Laura and I, and my family, send our condolences to Brent’s daughter, Karen, and the Scowcroft family.”

The former Lt. General is survived by his daughter, Karen Scowcroft, and his granddaughter, Meghan.

A private funeral service is being arranged, and the family is asking that instead of sending flowers, to please consider donating to the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service or the U.S. Military Academy’s Scowcroft Cadet Government Internship Endowment.