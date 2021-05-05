Rep. Roger Williams says renaming Fort Hood a possibility

After a roundtable discussion with community leaders in Killeen, Williams said in a news conference it's possible Fort Hood could be renamed in two to three years.

KILLEEN, Texas — Rep. Rogers Williams was in Killeen Wednesday for a Fort Hood Community Roundtable.

Williams met with elected officials, veterans and law enforcement to discuss challenges associated with Fort Hood, the military and the surrounding community.

Williams said one of the topics of discussion was the renaming of Fort Hood.

"We will take the aggressive stance on what the new name will possibly be at Fort Hood," said Williams. "We want the outside sources to listen to us rather than us listen to them."

"We want to make sure whatever name change may happen, that it has a connection to Fort Hood," Williams said. "We want to make sure that it's done right, that the community has the say not a say."

Williams said his team would meet with a commission to discuss the name.

"There will be a two or three year study and at the end of the day we'll come up with a name that we're all proud of," Williams said.

The meeting comes less than a week after the U.S. Army Forces Command released the findings of a 15-6 Investigation that focused on how Fort Hood leadership responded to the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen was killed April 22 in an armory room on post by fellow soldier Spc. Aaron Robinson, according to a criminal complaint. Her remains were not found until June 30 near the Leon River in Bell County.

Williams said he had not completed reading the 15-6 but he said Fort Hood was "very responsible and frankly can handle their issues."

"Fort Hood is better prepared to handle these issues and the other military surrounding bases right now than bringing outside sources in the public sector or whatever," said Williams

Among the key findings of the 15-6 was that Guillen was sexually harassed on two occasions by a fellow soldier.

Guillen's family long maintained she was sexually harassed and in working with their attorney Natalie Khawam and congressional leaders, the I Am Vanessa Guillen Bill was drafted. It would allow soldiers who are sexually harassed or assaulted to report the abuse to a third party outside their chain of command.

Williams said he did not support the bill right now.

"It's not the bill we need," Williams said. "We're going to take a further look at it."

Williams said a group of democrat leadership was also on Fort Hood. He provided no details about their visit but said he hoped it was not used as a political opportunity.

"I hope their visit does not become another opportunity to fixate on this installation's setbacks while ignoring the prevalence of concerning trends of military bases around the world," said Williams "I hope that they do not once again use their time to make political attacks on this community and further district from the important work we have ahead of us and are doing."