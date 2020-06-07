The extension will keep Mahomes in KC through the 2031 season and would be the richest in NFL history.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Well, it appears Patrick Mahomes won't be leaving Kansas City any time soon.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement on an unheard of 10-year extension for the East Texas gunslinger.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. At 24, Mahomes became the second-youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl and the youngest player to ever win a Super Bowl and also a an NFL AP MVP award. Mahomes was named the MVP of the NFL's 2018 season.

"Patrick Mahomes had two years and $27.6 million left on his existing deal — $2.8M this year, $24.8M in 2021," Schefter said in a tweet on Monday. "His 10-year extension is worth over $400M, though it's still uncertain how much over. So the lowest his 12-year deal could be worth is $427.6 million. But will be more."