COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Local fishermen got a treat on Friday after Agrilife researchers from A&M came by the Central Park pond to restock the catfish.

Since 2010, the researchers have taken fish raised at A&M once every couple weeks to the pond.

According to one of the researchers present on Friday morning, there are 200 stockings a year with 284 catfish dropped off each time.

That kind of activity brings avid fishermen like Byrrone Watson to the pond.

"They stock the pond periodically for the people in the community to be able to come out here and fish, and we’re just out here to have a good time,“ Watson said.

Byrrone has been fishing for practically his entire life, and is passing his love for the sport to his nephew, J.R.

Whether there’s a surplus of activity, or it’s just a normal day, Watson enjoys that his family can experience the "natural things in life."