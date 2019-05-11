BRYAN, Texas — Two people are recovering from an early morning robbery that involved a firearm in Bryan.

Bryan Police Department said the robbery happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the Motel 6 on East State Highway 21 for an aggravated robbery.

According to police, the unknown robber entered an open motel room door and demanded money from the two people inside. The robber showed a firearm and then fled on foot with personal items from the victims.

Police said that no one was injured.

The Bryan Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is now handling the case.