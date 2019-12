BRYAN, Texas — The Rudder High School choir is hosting its annual holiday celebration, Rudder in the Rotunda.

The holiday concert will run on December 5th and 6th and will be filled with music and tasty treats in support of All State and Senior scholarships!



Tickets can be purchased at rudderchoir.ludus.com or reservations can be made in advance at the Rudder High School front desk or with any Rudder Choir student.