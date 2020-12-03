SAN ANTONIO — Two women were stabbed to death at a south Bexar County home early Thursday morning.

Officers were called out just after 7 a.m. to the 300 block of Gillette Boulevard.

Police say they found a 42-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman both stabbed to death. Officers say the suspect is a 19-year-old man who is the older victim's son and young victim's brother.

A 22-year-old woman, an infant, and another woman were in the home and unharmed, according to police.

Police say the suspect suffered some type of "mental health" issues but did not give further details. They said he would face capital murder charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.