BRYAN, Texas — On Thursday morning, the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station is sending their emergency disaster team to Winnie, Texas, one of the hardest hit areas by Imelda.

The team will be gone for almost a week, helping more than 3,000 people in close to 800 homes affected by the flooding.

The trained emergency services disaster team along with its mobile kitchen unit prepped themselves and their equipment Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Paul Ryerson of the Brazos Valley Salvation army said when the team is deployed, they always make sure their equipment and vehicles are in good shape.

"We get the food and the supplies that we need because when we get deployed, we always arrive on scene with our trucks already ready to serve a meal... we'll be doing meal service, three meals a day, plus additional snacks and coffee... but we'll be going down there doing additional assistance and relief the the local teams who've already been responding since the day the storm hit," he said.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the emergency disaster team can sign up for free training on the Salvation Army's website.