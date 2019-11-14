SAN MARCOS, Texas — Officials are investigating a series of explosions in San Marcos which caused a large fire.

According to the City of San Marcos, the explosions happened in the area of 801 Chestnut St. That's just a few minutes away from Texas State University. According to KVUE's Tori Larned, the fire happened in a lot where three food trucks are located. The fire has since been put out.

The San Marcos Fire Marshal is investigating.

During a press conference Thursday morning, officials said they received a call around 6 a.m. for a reported explosion at a food truck behind a restaurant.

When crews arrived on the scene, they began to put out the fire that was made from the first food truck that exploded. Around 6:20 a.m., there was a reported second explosion. There are at least three other food trucks or trailers damaged, officials said.

Officials added that there are no reported injuries at this time as a result of the explosions. However, seven buildings were reportedly damaged.

LIVE: Scene in San Marcos of propane explosion damage

Officials cannot confirm at this time whether or not a propane tank was involved or if it was the source for the explosions. The next part of the investigation will be to determine where the explosions started and how it progressed, officials said.

The City said there are no evacuation orders at this time. At around 7:23 a.m., the San Marcos Police Department lifted an order to residents to stay indoors and away from windows.

PHOTOS: San Marcos propane explosion damages food trucks

A spokesperson with the university said the campus is operating on its normal schedule.

"The early morning fires in the San Marcos downtown area are no threat to Texas State University," the spokesperson said. "Information about street closures, alternate pedestrian routes and bus route detours is being shared through the Texas State University official social media channels."

For Texas State students walking to class, the fire department has opened the sidewalk on LBJ Drive for pedestrian traffic. Students on Chestnut Street may cut across to LBJ behind Treff's Tavern.

One resident caught what appears to be one of the explosions on video.

Another nearby resident captured video of the scene. The video shows a large fire near a building.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

More than 100 Central Texas kids seeking adoption at annual Heart Gallery event

Timeline: How did Rodney Reed end up on death row?

As City prepares to hire investigator, APD chief's response to racism allegations in focus