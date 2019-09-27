COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley was in the presence of Olympic greatness on Thursday in the form of U.S. Men’s figure skating gold medalist, Scott Hamilton.

He spoke at the 17th Annual Surviving and Thriving Luncheon, inspiring others despite a devastating diagnosis.

The luncheon was hosted by the Pink Alliance, and the goal was simple, to promote cancer awareness and celebrate survivors like Hamilton, their first male guest speaker.

“I’m all about cancer, I lost my mother to cancer, I survived cancer and it just seems to be my life’s mission to try to do everything I can to make a difference in the cancer community,” he said.

After surviving four bouts of cancer, testicular and brain, Hamilton speaks all over the country, and understands how his experience can impact others.

“What I learned when I went through my own cancer was that it’s my journey and I get to define what it looks like. So no one was allowed in my room at the hospital unless they made me laugh,” he said.

“You decide, what’s my journey going to look like, what’s my day going to look like... if you set you expectations high, if you thoroughly participate in getting well, then that’s the best you can possibly do.”

To Hamilton and the Pink Alliance, the best anyone can do is be an active participant in their own health.

“We need to understand that early detection is the best cure... 90 percent of all cancers detected early are survivable. So understanding the different options of what you can do to battle back your cancer, the quicker you’ll get back to a life that you’ll appreciate a lot more.”

Local fellow skaters from Spirit Ice Arena were at the luncheon to introduce Hamilton to the stage.

But among all the excitement, Hamilton wanted at least one takeaway.

“Every day is what you make it, whether you’re living with cancer or not... it is about early detection. It is about taking responsibility for our own health. And in that way, you know, we can truly benefit others,” he said.

